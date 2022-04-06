EUROPE POWER-Climbing wind supply weighs on spot price

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - Spot power prices dropped on Wednesday on expectations of rising wind supply throughout the region.

There are bearish fundamentals throughout the region supported by healthy wind power supply forecast for Thursday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was down 27.4% at 86 euros ($93.83) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0840 GMT, after reaching its lowest since Feb. 18 at 80 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 17.4% to 228.50 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to surge by 10.5 gigawatts (GW) to 44.4 GW, while that in France was seen adding 4.6 GW to 13.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability rose 1.4 percentage points to 56.4% of installed capacity as the Gravelines 6 reactor returned online. The Dampierre 2 outage is return online on April 9, a day earlier than previously expected. POWER/FR

Consumption in France is projected to drop 3.6 GW to 55.8 GW as average temperatures are expected to add 2 degrees Celsius to 12.6C, the data showed.

Power demand in Germany is seen edging up 70 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 61.5 GW as the average temperature in the country is set to dip 0.4C to 9.6C, the data showed.

The European Central Bank could cut households' fuel bill by raising interest rates but that would weigh on industrial output and boost unemployment, the German Institute for Economic Research said in a research note.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 0.6% to 186.05 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was flat at 209 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 added 1.2% to 79.05 euros a tonne.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The head of Ukraine's gas transit operator said they have suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

