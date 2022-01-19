EUROPE POWER-Climbing German wind power weighs on spot price

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Wednesday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to jump.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 was down 30.9% to 114 euros ($129.29) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1016 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 edged up 0.1% to 227.50 euros.

German wind power output is expected to jump by 11.8 gigawatts (GW) to 35.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German high-voltage grid operator Amprion said it was not too late to build enough gas-to-power plants to help Germany manage its transition towards renewables and plug supply gaps.

Wind supply in France is seen up 1.7 GW to 5.1 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The restart of the 900 megawatt (MW) Gravelines 4 reactor was moved from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19.

The French Finance Minister said the state will support EDF EDF.PA as it faces difficulties due to policy measures that cap power prices, while nuclear watchdog (ASN) said the country's nuclear sector may need a "Marshall plan" to survive.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to shed 820 MW to 64.8 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is likely to fall by 2.4 GW to 73.6 GW.

The average temperature in Germany is forecast to dip 0.5 degrees Celsius to 2C, while that in France is forecast to add 0.3C to 4.2C, the data showed.

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 fell 3.8% to 113.25 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 125.50 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 dropped 1.5% to 81.40 euros per tonne.

Britain has again decided it will not intervene in the country's carbon market.

Moldova faces a state of emergency after Gazprom rejects request to postpone gas payment.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Louise Heavens)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

