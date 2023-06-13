EUROPE POWER-Bullish German fundamentals lift prompt prices

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Wholesale European spot power prices rose on Tuesday as demand grew and renewable power supply fell in Germany, the biggest individual market, also lifting prices in neighbouring France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 100 euros ($108.00) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0845 GMT, gaining 9.3% on the day, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 2.9% at 96.5 euros.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 500 MW day-on-day to 57.1 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed, and remain broadly steady in France at 43.2 GW.

German wind power production was predicted to drop 1.8 GW to 12.7 GW on Wednesday, far outweighing an expected gain of 500 MW in French wind output to 3.1 GW.

German solar supply is also expected to fall 1.4 GW on the day to 11.8 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 58% of available capacity.POWER/FR

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 lost 2.8% to 131.3 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract failed to trade after closing at 181.8 euros TRFRBYZ4.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.6% to 88.36 euros a tonne.

German demand for photovoltaic power systems is expected to grow at a double-digit rate this year, with solar storage system installations by mid-year topping 2022's total, the BSW solar power association said.

Swiss utility Axpo said in a monthly market research note that lower European gas prices have allowed power generators to displace some coal from the supply equation, switching to cleaner gas.

However, persistent power demand destruction along with high renewable output has not left much space for high thermal generation, while industrial demand recovered only marginally, it noted.

Forecasts for the winter carry much uncertainty and risk and will be determined largely by how much energy demand picks up over the coming months, it concluded.

($1 = 0.9259 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

