EUROPE POWER-Bullish forward prices reach new highs, up with fuels

Updates prices, adds Barclays comments

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European wholesale power futures continued to soar on Tuesday, as carbon permits and related fuel prices surged. O/R

The power price strength is being driven by considerable stress in commodity prices, with 1-year forward coal, carbon and Dutch gas prices up 136%, 90% and 269% respectively, Barclays said in a research note.

We believe concerns over low German gas storage levels this winter could continue to build, resulting in sustained high power prices, and potentially driving them higher, they added.

European Union governments are embroiled in talks on whether a surge in energy prices requires a coordinated response.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 jumped 13.4% to 159.30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1505 GMT, after reaching a high of 161 euros earlier, over 20 euros above the closing price Monday.

The French equivalent TRFRBYZ2 was up 10.2% at a contract high of 167.50 euros.

The rolling French annual contract on EEX F7BYc1 reached a record high of 168.40 euros earlier, based on logicised data available since Nov. 28, 2011.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 2.4% to 64.94 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 surged 6% to $190 a tonne, after reaching its highest since 2008 at $191.50 earlier.

Dutch wholesale gas prices broke the 100 euro level for the first time on Tuesday. NG/GB

A German regulator said on Tuesday it was possible that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be launched soon.

Russia's top gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM plans to prioritise its home market over export sales this winter.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 gained 14.1% to 184 euros while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 14% to 181.75 euros.

Strikes by workers cut nuclear power generation at six French reactors by 3.1 gigawatts on Tuesday, according to data from grid operator RTE.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

