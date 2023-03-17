EUROPE POWER-Asking prices rise as renewable supply set to fall

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday were untraded, with bid and ask ranges exceeding closing prices for Friday delivery, as operators responded to forecasts for lower renewable supply.

Refinitiv Eikon analysts also said that demand was due to fall, but thermal power supplies should improve by Monday.

German baseload power for Monday TRDEBD3 saw offers at 136.5 euros and bids at 102.5 euros ($109.13-145.33) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0940 GMT after 96.7 euros was paid for Friday supply.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 drew offers of 133 euros and bids at 102.5 euros after 101 euros was paid for Friday.

German wind power production is forecast to stand at 14.1 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, compared with 21.6 GW expected on Friday, Eikon data showed, pegging levels in France at 1.8 GW and 7.4 GW respectively.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, consumption in Germany is projected to fall by 1.9 GW from Friday's level to 57.4 GW on Monday.

French demand is anticipated at 49.3 GW that day, 1 GW below Friday's level.

The market impact of weather is mixed with temperatures cool and hydro levels raised by recent rainfall.

The benchmark German Kaub water level WL-KAUB on the river Rhine, has regained a nearly three-month high at 3.41 metres, having dropped to below 1 metre last week.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 4.1% to 138.2 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 172 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 2.4% at 89.18 euros a tonne.

A drop in power consumption from October to February, mild weather and imports ensured France avoided electricity grid problems this winter, operator RTE said.

Safety watchdog ASN required more analysis of a "thermal fatigue" flaw at one of EDF's reactors.

($1 = 0.9392 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.