News & Insights

Energy

Europe oil product markets hurting as Red Sea attacks delay deliveries, IEA exec says

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

February 07, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

By Nidhi Verma

QUITOL, India, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Delays in oil product deliveries due to ships being diverted avoid attacks in the Red Sea are impacting product markets in Europe in particular, an International Energy Agency executive said on Wednesday.

"We’re currently seeing a difficult situation with respect to the Red Sea and the Suez canal," Keisuke Sadamori, IEA's director of energy markets and security, told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week at Goa, adding that there has been delays in various deliveries of oil products.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians against Israel in the Gaza war.

Despite the delays and concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, global oil prices have eased with Brent LCOc1 trading below $80 a barrel this week.

"Markets are relatively comfortable with supply," Sadamori said.

"Supply growth is happening outside OPEC+ group, mostly coming from U.S., Brazil, Guyana, and due to macroeconomic concerns demand growth is not so robust," he added.

Ongoing production cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies have increased the amount of spare oil capacity available globally, he added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.