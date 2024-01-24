Europe launches AI one-stop shop with supercomputers for startups

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Europe's startups will get easier access to artificial intelligence-dedicated supercomputers to help them develop general purpose AI models as part of a new one-stop shop to boost take up of the technology, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The proposal from the European Union executive followed a deal last month between EU countries and lawmakers on landmark rules for large powerful AI models such as Microsoft-backed MSFT.O ChatGPT and Google's GOOGL.O Bard and their use.

The Commission said the one-stop shop, or so-called AI Factories, would assist AI startups and researchers to develop algorithms, test and validate large-scale AI models, and facilitate their access to AI-dedicated supercomputers.

"Today, we announce the launch of AI Factories, bringing together the 'raw materials' for AI: computing power, data, algorithms and talent," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Europe is in a race with the United States and China to take the lead in the technology, which is used in a swathe of industries and applications.

