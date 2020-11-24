Europe issues draft approval for Boeing 737 MAX

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European regulators gave draft approval to Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX on Tuesday, paving the way for a formal green light in January after an almost two-year ban caused by fatal crashes.

