EUROPE GAS-UK prices extend fall on softer demand

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices continued their downtrend on Thursday as strong output from wind farms softened demand for gas from power stations, while Dutch gas prices were also down as the market awaits news on payments for Russian gas in roubles.

The British wholesale gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell by 6.5 pence to 89.50 pence per therm by 0855 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 fell by 8.50 pence to 92.00 p/therm.

Refinitiv analysts said that stronger winds have curbed gas for power consumption in the UK since Wednesday to 35 million cubic metres per day, adding that gas for power demand is forecast to stay soft until the end of the next week.

Peak wind power generation is forecast at 16.1 gigawatts out of a total metered capacity of 19.9 gigawatts, Elexon data showed.

The UK gas system was 2.1 million cubic metres oversupplied on Thursday, national grid data showed.

On the Dutch TTF hub, prices edged lower as players are concerned over Russian gas disruption, as a deadline for payment for gas purchases in roubles approaches.

The Dutch contract for next day delivery TRNLTTFD1 fell by 1.9 euros to 80.00 euros per Megawatt/hour (MWh), while the front month contract for June delivery fell by 3 euros to 84.55 euros/MWh.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland eased on Thursday morning, as did Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.5 million cubic metres (mcm), up slightly from 44.35 mcm on Wednesday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.50 euros at 81.00 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.