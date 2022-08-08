EUROPE GAS-UK gas prices rise on low imports, LNG terminal maintenance

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

Aug 8 (Reuters) - British prompt wholesale gas prices rose on Monday due to a fall in imports from Norway and maintenance at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, while uncertainty over Russian supplies kept Dutch prices at high levels.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose 15 pence to 290 pence per therm by 1112 GMT, while gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD increased 9.50 pence to 292.50 pence per therm.

"Lower LNG sendout due to partial maintenance at Dragon LNG terminal and ... lower gas receipts from Norway due to an unplanned outage in Sleipner have contributed to higher prices," said Christos Anagnostopoulos, a commodities analyst at Aurora Energy Research.

The Dragon LNG terminal will undergo maintenance from today until Wednesday, which will limit LNG send-out.

An unplanned outage at Norway's Sleipner transportation hub has also affected production and flows to the UK.

Norwegian gas pipeline nominations for the UK on Monday dropped by 9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day to 71 mcm compared with the previous day.

A return of exports via the Interconnector pipeline from Britain to the continental Europe has also been a driver of price growth, analysts said.

The UK system was under-supplied by around 3.3 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Weak wind speeds also supported UK gas prices. The UK peak wind generation forecast was at 2.7 gigawatts (GW) for Monday, and was expected to rise to 4.6 GW on Tuesday, compared with a total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Temperatures in the UK and northwest Europe are expected to rise this week and stay above seasonal averages, increasing demand for gas from power generators.

In the Dutch market, the gas price for September delivery TRNLTTFMc1 rose 1.05 euros to 195.30 euros per MWh.

"Continued low Russian gas imports and the possible risk of a further drop continue to support prompt and forward prices, which remain exceptionally high," said Anagnostopoulos.

Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany increased on Monday after a brief drop, while physical flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained steady, operators' data showed.

Nord Stream 1 is running at 20% capacity as a result of faulty or delayed equipment, Moscow has said.

Siemens Energy is in talks with the Russian state company over the transport of a turbine which is stuck in Germany following maintenance because of disagreements between Berlin and Moscow over documents needed to move it.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.15 euro to 84.61 euros a tonne.

