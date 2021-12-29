EUROPE GAS-Prompt prices fall as mild weather saps demand, LNG plugs supply gap

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices extended their pre-Christmas downward trend on Wednesday morning, as lower demand due to mild weather and healthy LNG supplies offset concerns over low Russian pipeline flows.

The British gas contract for same-day delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell 140 pence to 1.90 pounds per therm by 1105 GMT, with the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 falling 24 pence to 2.06 pounds/therm, levels last seen in November.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 5.70 euros at 99.30 euros per megawatt hour, while the benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 1.47 euros at 103.47euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

All contracts traded lower still at the opening but have since recovered some ground.

Mild weather is lowering consumption and there is a large volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) feeding supply, a trader said.

"These two combined have driven some de-risking from the panic levels of 180 pence/therm," he said, but added current levels are still very high.

The high prices in Europe have attracted a raft of U.S. LNG tankers. LNG/TKUK

"Temperatures will be well above normal, accompanied by moderate to strong westerly to southwesterly winds," Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller said.

However, temperatures will slowly drop from Sunday to near-normal levels by the middle of next week, he added.

Meanwhile, the Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in reverse mode of shipping fuel from Germany to Poland for a ninth consecutive day on Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2022 emission allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.39 euros at 79.68 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.