EUROPE GAS-Prices volatile on Russian supply fears

Updates throughout

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were volatile on Tuesday morning on concerns about possible disruptions to Russian gas supplies.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was down 6.8% to 480 pence per therm by 1207 GMT, reversing gains made earlier in when the contract traded as high as 570 p/therm.

The British within-day contract TRGBNBPMc1 was up 6% at 540 p/therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 5.7% at 203 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), having earlier traded at a high of 285 euros/MWh.

"We are all very concerned about what the next headline will bring," a gas trader said.

"With this level of possible disruption both due to conflict and the changing sanctions scenario, all we can do is step back and trade to as minimal risk position as possible," he said adding prices are likely to remain volatile.

Comments made by Russia late on Monday that it could cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany in response to Berlin's decision last month to halt the opening of the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, have spooked the market further.

Physical flows of Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland have remained stable.

ENTSOG data showed physical flows through via Ukraine into Slovakia at the Velke Kapusany border points briefly fell on Tuesday morning, before recovering.

Slovakia's gas pipeline operator Eustream said there is no extraordinary situation impacting flows of Russian gas through Ukraine at the border point of Velke Kapusany.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $127 a barrel, on fears of formal sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports. O/R

Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Monday said it is not currently planning to stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal but is keeping the option open.

In carbon markets, the European Union benchmark carbon price CFI2Zc1 was up 10.7% at 64.41 euros a tonne.

FACTBOX-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas

EXPLAINER-Why Russia drives European gas prices

EXPLAINER-Is the war in Ukraine impacting Russian gas supplies to Europe?

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.