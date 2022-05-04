EUROPE GAS-Prices up on concerns over new EU sanctions against Russia

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning on concerns over Russian gas supply in light of expected new European Union sanctions against Russia and that country's threat to terminate export deals with the West.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 11.00 pence to 125.00 pence per therm by 0853 GMT, while the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose by 2.00 pence to 125.00 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 6.50 euros to 104.75 euros per megawatt hours (MWh). The July contract TRNLTTFMc2 was up 5.25 euros at 104.65 euros/MWh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday after he signed a broad decree which forbade the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on a sanctions list that he instructed the government to draw up within 10 days.

"It looks like it's 'risk on'. Prices have been low for a while and there's a lot of market talk around May 9 - Russia's National Day - for some reason being the time Russia will escalate more sanctions, potentially including other countries," a European gas trader said.

"Until then, any hint of anything bullish will drive up prices," he added.

Meanwhile, the European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow's oil industry, more Russia banks and those responsible for disinformation, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Refinitiv analysts said market participants are showing nervousness over the EU sanctions news, in addition to Putin's decree.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Wednesday morning after falling to zero on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows via other routes - to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea and to Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point - were steady.

In the UK, the British gas system was under-supplied by 1.5 million cubic metres, National Grid data showed.

On the bearish side, an outage at the InterconnectorUK pipeline to Europe has been extended until May 7, which should keep more gas in the UK system.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.56 euro at 88.75 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nina Chestney)

