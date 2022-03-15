EUROPE GAS-Prices up as Yamal-Europe pipeline flows reverse eastwards

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices mainly rose on Tuesday morning as Russian gas supply via the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed in an eastward direction to Poland from Germany.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was 28.00 pence higher at 290.00 pence per therm by 1009 GMT, while the April contract TRGBNBPMJ2 was up 26.00 pence at 291.00 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the April TTF contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 26.00 euros to 291.00 euros per megawatt hour.

A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany after westbound flows halted earlier in the morning, Gascade data showed.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Gazprom has been sending gas westward via the link most of this month amid high demand in Europe.

The German-Polish section of the pipeline could have switched into reverse, eastbound, mode as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices, traders said.

Meanwhile, Gazprom said it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine, with volumes at 109.6 million cubic metres per day, broadly unchanged this month.

In the UK market, gas-for-power demand is forecast slightly higher for the day-ahead. Wind generation is expected to remain well below normal until early April, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

Norwegian exports to Britain and continental Europe are expected to drop tomorrow due to the planned shutdown of the Aasta Hansen field.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 2.30 euros lower at 75.98 euros a tonne.

FACTBOX-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?

EXPLAINER-Why Russia drives European gas prices

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.