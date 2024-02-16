EUROPE GAS-Prices tread water but may test 2023 lows next week

Feb 16 - Dutch and British gas wholesale prices inched up on Friday morning amid a minor curb in Norwegian supply and a slightly colder weather forecast for Britain but there could be room for more downside next week.

The benchmark Dutch TTF front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 inched up by 0.10 to 25.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0932 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 at the Dutch TTF hub was up by 0.23 euros at 24.73 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 0.70 pence higher at 60.70 p/therm.

An outage at Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant has cut exports by 23 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, and a slightly colder weather forecast in Britian for March added some support, LSEG analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv said.

However, LSEG analysts expected prices to be slightly bearish next week, their weekly report said.

"An attempt to test last year's low at 22.70 euros/MWh, as the 25.00 euros/MWh level has been breached already, seems plausible," they added.

Energy Aspects analysts also expected further downside, citing healthy storage levels and weaker coal and emissions prices, which mean gas can trade at lower levels without incentivising more use in the power sector.

Europe's gas storage sites are currently 65.94% full, their highest level for the time of year since at least 2011, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Meanwhile, relative withdrawal rates from German storage sites Rehden, Katharina and Wolfersberg operated by Trading Hub Europe (THE), are higher than for other sites, LSEG's analyst said.

This could be a sign of THE trying to get rid of its 37.5 terawatt hour (TWh) safety cushion stored under Germany's Energy Industry Act in the wake of the 2022 energy crisis, adding further softness to the market, they added.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.69 euros to 57.22 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

