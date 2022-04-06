EUROPE GAS-Prices steady as Russian gas exports avoid latest sanctions

April 6 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were steady on Wednesday morning with gas imports from Russia stable and avoiding the latest round of sanctions being placed on Russian exports.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 5 pence higher at 235 pence per therm by 0847 GMT, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 4 p at 234 p/therm.

In the Dutch market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose 2.5 euro to 108.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Traders said they remain wary about possible disruptions to gas supplies from Russia to Europe but the short-term threat of sanctions on gas seemed to ease following its exclusion from the latest round of sanctions.

Prices edged slightly higher on expectations of strong demand amid cooler temperatures over the next few days.

“The temperature in the UK and NWE are expected to dip sharply below normal over the next few days before restoring above normal early next week,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via three key pipeline routes were little changed on Wednesday morning. Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany fell back to zero after briefly resuming overnight.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers and that flows remained high.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose 1.2 euro to 79.25 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

