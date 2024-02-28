News & Insights

EUROPE GAS-Prices steady amid ample supply, weak demand

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 28, 2024 — 05:01 am EST

Written by Susanna Twidale for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were steady on Wednesday with ample supply despite an increase in the impact of a Norwegian outage.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub inched up by 0.21 euro to 24.61 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0933 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.05 euro at 24.78 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 0.70 pence higher at 59.99 pence per therm.

Prices were steady despite an increase to an unplanned outage at the Norwegian Skarv gas field. Operator Gassco said on Wednesday the impact of the outage was increased to 12 million cubic metres (mcm) a day from 8 mcm/day.

"The latest forecast indicates milder weather and a rise in renewable power output, suggesting lower consumption for the day ahead," LSEG analyst Tomasz Marcin Kowalski said in a daily research note.

Traders said the benchmark Dutch contract has also been buoyed this week by some technical buying after price moves to near three-year lows left the market looking over-sold.

The relative strength index (RSI) of the Dutch-front month contract dipped below 30 at the end of last week, according to LSEG data, a threshold indicating that a stock or commodity may be due for an upwards correction.

The RSI had risen back to around 40 by Wednesday morning, the data showed.

Overall, the market outlook remains bearish with Europe’s gas storage sites more than 63% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

The European Commission on Tuesday asked EU countries to keep curbing their gas use but softened the policy to be entirely voluntary, in a sign of optimism that the worst of Europe's energy crisis is over.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 were up 0.02 euros to 55.70 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

