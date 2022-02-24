EUROPE GAS-Prices spike on Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices spiked on Thursday morning after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

In the Dutch gas market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 38% at 116.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), but still off December's record high of nearly 185 euros/MWh.

The summer 2022 TRNLTTFSc1 price was up 32% at 110 euros/MWh.

In the UK gas market, the price for April delivery TRGBNBPMJ2 climbed by 43% to 274.00 pence per therm by 0853 GMT, while gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was 33% up at 280p/therm.

"This is panic buying. An invasion has been widely expected," one gas trader said.

Russian gas exports via Ukraine have continued as normal and are in line with requests from consumers, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

The company said the requests have been at 83 million cubic metres per day on Feb. 24, up 31.4% from Feb. 23.

Ukrainian energy company Naftogas said the country's energy infrastructure has not been the subject of systemic shelling and the "situation is under control".

Eastbound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline halved on Thursday morning on their way to Poland - the same day that Moscow ordered forces to invade Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear whether the lower flows were related to developments in Ukraine, another major route for Russian gas exports to Europe. Russian state gas company Gazprom declined immediate comment.

"Any outage of Russian deliveries would be virtually impossible to offset, especially for Europe. Though European gas stocks should last until the end of the winter, the restocking needed for next winter would then be hardly possible," Commerzbank analysts said.

In the European Union carbon market, the benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 4.58 euros to 90.49 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

