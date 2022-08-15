EUROPE GAS-Prices rise slightly amid Norwegian outages

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose slightly on Monday morning in response to lower flows from Norway due to outages.

Dutch gas for September TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 3.40 euros to 209. e80uros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0812 GMT.

UK gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose by 10.00 pence to 380 pence per therm while the contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 19.00 pence at 379 pence/therm.

Norwegian exports are nominated 13 mcm/d lower from Friday at 307 mcm/d due to maintenance at the Kollsness gas processing plant from Aug. 13 to Sept. 1 and a planned outage at the Troll field from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31.

However, Russian gas flows to Europe via major pipeline routes were steady, albeit still at lower-than-normal volumes, operator data showed.

Europe’s gas storage sites were more than 74% full, getting close to a European Commission target of being 80% full by Oct. 1.

https://tmsnrt.rs/3dozVdq

"Steady storage injection rates and robust LNG send-out provide some confidence to the market. Despite Russian supply concerns, some stability in Russian flows in the past couple of weeks has seen the market return to some fundamental drivers," said Yuriy Onyshkiv, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

Economists at the International Monetary Fund said German gas consumption was 15% lower than usual in July as high energy costs have prompted consumers and businesses to save gas.

Germany will impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 aimed at helping suppliers struggling with soaring gas import prices.

"Higher savings of gas by households would relieve firms from some of the pressure to save gas. In turn, this burden-sharing could lower the risk of a recession," the IMF said on its website.

Next week, UK wind output is forecast to rise to seasonal normal levels and German wind output is expected to rise above normal levels over the weekend.

Peak wind generation in Britain is seen rising to 4.9 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 2.3 GW on Monday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Higher wind generation can curb demand for gas from power plants.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.59 euros to 89.46 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

