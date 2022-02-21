EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on wind disruption and Russian fears

Updates prices, market direction

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Monday as high winds stopped liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from docking and fears ran high Russian aggression would lead to further supply disruption, although officials said there was time for diplomacy.

The British gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose 2.75 pence to 176 pence per therm by 1358 GMT, while the contract for day-ahead delivery < TRGBNBPD1 > rose by 3.98 pence to 178.98 pence/therm.

The Dutch contract at the TTF hub for March TRNLTTFMc1 was up 2.05 euros at 74.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Prices had fallen earlier after the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, raising hopes a diplomatic solution could be found.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a call or meeting between Putin and Biden could be set up at any time, but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit. Tensions were growing, he said, but a foreign ministers' meeting was possible this week.

Traders said the market was nervous about what would happen to Russian gas exports to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine and said prices are likely to remain volatile on any related news.

In Britain strong winds from storms that have battered the country for several days have prevented several cargoes of LNG from docking.

"Total UK LNG sendout nomination is at 51 million cubic metres/day (mcm/d) down from 64mcm/d on Friday," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

On the European Union carbon market, the benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 rose 0.78 euros to 90.22 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)

