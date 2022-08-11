EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on supply concerns, Norwegian outages

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning on concerns over finding alternative supplies for Russian gas ahead of winter, maintenance outages and low wind output.

The Dutch contract for next-day delivery at the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 5.02 euros at 210.02 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0910 GMT, while the contract for September delivery TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 5.80 euros to 209.80 euros/MWh.

Analysts at energy consultancy Auxilione said that a reduction in water levels due to a heatwave across Europe means less hydro generation possible and that nuclear power generation is under threat due to a lack of cooling water.

In addition, coal and lignite shipments are unable to travel in low water levels.

Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady on Thursday, data showed, as were flows via Nord Stream 1 from Russia, which has cut the pipeline to 20% of its capacity, citing maintenance work.

"TTF prices will continue at high levels so long as gas supply from Russia appears to remain tight in the foreseeable future," said Lu Ming Pang, analyst at Rystad Energy.

As a whole, European gas storage continue to see steady injections and are 72.78% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe but countries' refilling levels vary.

In Britain, the gas contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 80.00 pence at 330.00 pence per therm. The contract for weekend delivery TRGBNBPWE rose by 47.00 pence to 317.00 p/therm and gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up by 47.50 pence to 330.00 p/therm.

Norwegian exports to Britain dropped due to an unplanned outage at the Sleipner export hub. There is also a maintenance outage on the Vesterled pipeline to Britain.

Outages are also scheduled on the Kollsnes gas processing plant and the Troll field from this weekend.

The Interconnector UK (IUK) pipeline between Belgium and Britain is undergoing a one-day maintenance on Thursday, with exports nominated at zero.

The UK system was under-supplied by around 10.5 million cubic metres, according to National Grid data.

Peak wind power generation in Britain is forecast at 2.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, and 2.5 GW on Friday, out of a total metered capacity of 19.9 GW.

Low wind output typically raises demand for gas from power plants.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.96 euro to 86.88 euros a tonne.

