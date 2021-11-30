EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on supply and low stocks fears

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning, as concerns about low stock levels and weak supplies from Russia offset fears over a new coronavirus variant.

The British day-ahead gas contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 18 pence at 2.52 pounds per therm by 1000 GMT.

The Dutch equivalent day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 gas price rose 5.22 euros to 99.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Other markets, such as oil, have experienced sharp drops over the past few days on concern the Omicron coronavirus variant could spread rapidly and dent fuel demand.

However, traders said European gas stocks remain at lower than usual levels this winter and gas market fundamentals remain bullish.

"Colder weather forecast and concerns around Russian supply from the start of December are the main factors that are supporting our bullish view," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

The analysts forecast British local distribution zone (LDZ) demand, which is primarily used for heating, at 221 million cubic metres a day for Wednesday, up 16 mcm on the previous forecast

The British contract for December delivery TRGBNBPMZ1 rose 11.75 pence to 2.518 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 4.2 euros at 99.00 euros/MWh.

Meanwhile, Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained stable over Monday and Tuesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Gazprom has not booked any capacity through the pipeline for December so unless it begins booking on a daily basis flows may return to zero, analysts warned.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.64 euros at 74.85 euros/tonne.

