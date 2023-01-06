EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on stronger demand, reduced LNG send-out

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning as colder temperatures for the day-ahead lifted demand for heating and liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out was reduced.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 19.00 pence to 166.00 pence per therm by 1044 GMT, while the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 8.00 pence to 187.00 p/therm, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Temperatures in Britain are forecast to drop towards the seasonal norm over the coming days, which could raise demand for heating.

Several liquefied natural gas cargoes are also queueing outside Milford Haven as stormy weather conditions have likely prevented them from docking, Refinitiv gas analyst Marina Tsygankova said.

Added to that, gas flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline are lower as supply is re-routed to continental Europe.

The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 6.50 euros at 75.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the contract for March delivery TRNLTTFMc2 was 3.83 euros higher at 77.08 euros/MWh.

European natural gas prices are still down around 50% from peaks in early December.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany have fallen, while Russian supply via the remaining Ukraine route at Sudzha has been lower than normal since the stat of this month.

"The reduction could be supported by the fact that Russian contracts are not in the money in January," Tsygankova said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 1.3 euros to 79.1 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

