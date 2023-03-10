EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on snowfall, forecasts for LNG import disruptions

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Friday morning due to snowfall in northwest Europe and forecasts for disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

The benchmark front-month contract at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up 4.25 euros at 45.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0929 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 5.00 pence higher at 115.00 pence per therm.

Refinitiv's senior gas analyst Marina Tsygankova said among the bullish factors was "potential risk for reduction for LNG sendout from (UK Terminal) Milford Haven on Monday where wind speeds are expected to raise close to the permitted for cargo berthing levels".

"The bullish sentiments around EU energy commissioner asking yesterday to stop Russian LNG imports can also provide some support," she added.

The EU's energy policy chief said on Thursday that European Union countries and companies should not sign new contracts to buy Russian LNG, as part of the bloc's attempt to end its energy dependence on Moscow.

Workers striking in France over proposed changes to pension system also continued to disrupt the LNG market. France's LNG terminals have been shut since March 7 and some cargoes have been diverted to the Netherlands and Britain.

The British gas system was almost 21 million cubic metres (mcm) undersupplied this morning, National Gas data showed.

Britain's national weather service issued a warning for more snowfall for central and northern England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. However, a sharp increase in temperature is expected over the weekend.

Peak wind generation was expected at around 11 gigawatt (GW) on Friday and 12 GW on Saturday, out of a total metered capacity of more than 22 GW, Elexon data showed.

"Despite the near-term forecast for colder-than-normal temperatures, expectations a short-term increase in demand for natural gas has had little impact on raising prices," said analysts at Fitch Solutions.

"Our view is for prices to rise in the coming quarters as buyers rebuild storage levels in preparation for next winter and industrial and power consumption rebound, incentivised by lower prices."

European gas storage sites were 57.50% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.38 euro higher at 98.80 euros a tonne.

How much of Europe’s gas storage is filled https://tmsnrt.rs/3JPbVvW

Russian gas volumes to Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

British and Dutch gas priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3WLENLe

