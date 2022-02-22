EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Russia-Ukraine escalation, Nord Stream 2 halt

Updates throughout

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine,.

Germany also halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany.

The British gas contract for next-day delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose by 19.00 pence to 190.00 pence per therm by 1444 GMT, while the contract for March delivery TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 10.50 pence to 186.50 pence/therm.

The Dutch contract at the TTF hub for March TRNLTTFMc1 was up 8.00 euros at 79.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). Prices further out on the curve also surged.

"Gas prices are already surging and with Germany putting a halt to Nord Stream 2, the gas crisis now looks almost certain to last for years, not months," said Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Commerzbank analysts said that while European gas stocks should last until the end of the winter, the inventory build for next winter will likely prove difficult without adequate Russian gas supplies and the future of the NordStream 2 natural gas pipeline is also more uncertain now than ever.

While Refinitiv analysts also took a bullish view following the escalation of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, as well as lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out in Europe, they said that the other drivers such as a milder weather outlook and lower demand for heating were bearish.

In Britain, Storm Eunice which hit England over the weekend, followed by Storm Franklin on Monday, have delayed LNG loadings and left a few tankers queuing up outside Milford Haven port.

The storms also led to high output from wind farms, cutting demand for gas from gas-fired power plants.

Peak wind generation forecast at nearly 16 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

In the European Union carbon market, the benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 0.62 euro to 89.05 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Nina Chestney)

