EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Russia-Ukraine escalation

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as tensions

between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine,.

The British gas contract for next-day delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose by 11.00 pence to 182.00 pence per therm by 0933 GMT, while the contract for March delivery TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 10.50 pence to 186.50 pence/therm.

The Dutch contract at the TTF hub for March TRNLTTFMc1 was up 5.10 euros at 77.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while the next-day contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 5.60 euros at 77.15 euros/MWh.

"The possibility of escalation is driving prices higher but downward pressure is still there," a European gas trader said.

Commerzbank analysts said that while European gas stocks should last until the end of the winter, the inventory build for next winter will likely prove difficult without adequate Russian gas supplies and the future of the NordStream 2 natural gas pipeline is also more uncertain now than ever.

While Refinitiv analysts also took a bullish view following the escalation of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, as well as lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out in Europe, they said that the other drivers such as a milder weather outlook and lower demand for heating were bearish.

In Britain, Storm Eunice which hit England over the weekend, followed by Storm Franklin on Monday, have delayed LNG loadings and left a few tankers queuing up outside Milford Haven port.

The storms also led to high output from wind farms, cutting demand for gas from gas-fired power plants.

Peak wind generation forecast at nearly 16 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

In the European Union carbon market, the benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 1.03 euros to 88.65 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)

