EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Monday morning, buoyed by rising tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch price for February TRNLTTFMc1, the European benchmark contract, was up 4.20 euros by 0920 GMT at 83.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

"Mild weather forecasts and high LNG imports [have] changed the fundamental situation on the market, but the tensions surrounding Russia continue to offer some nervousness," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

With fears of a new war in Eastern Europe rising, so could gas prices, they added.

Britain has started pulling embassy staff out of Ukraine after warning over the weekend that Moscow was planning to install a pro-Russian government in Kyiv, with the U.S. telling diplomats' families to leave Ukraine.

Western allies are sounding out possible sanctions against Russia in the event of a Ukraine invasion, including options that could disrupt gas supplies.

Russian supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, from Germany to Poland, have been in flowing in the opposite direction for over a month now, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Monday.

The British contract for day-ahead gas TRGBNBPD1 was up 12.50 pence at 202.50 pence per therm and its Dutch counterpart TRNLTTFD1 up 3.79 euros at 84.29 euros/MWh.

The UK system was under-supplied on Monday morning, with demand forecast at 342 million cubic metres (mcm) per day and supply at 338 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Slower arrivals of liquid natural gas (LNG) this week and strong gas for power demand for Monday forecast at 101 mcm per day could support prices, analysts at Refinitiv said. LNG/TKUK

Peak wind generation is forecast to drop from 5.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday to 4.6 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of 19.5 GW, Elexon data showed.

However, wind speeds will pick up later this week, as will temperatures following a brief drop on Tuesday, although lower consumption is still being mitigated by the record low European inventories, Refinitiv's analysts said.

By Jan. 22, European gas storages were 43% full on average, compared to 56% at the same time last year, showed data by Gas Infrastructure Europe.

In the European carbon market the benchmark 2022 contract was up 1.55 euros at 86.02 euros/tonne.

FACTBOX-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

