EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Russia supply fears, lower LNG flows

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Tuesday morning on continued fears of supply disruption and sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and as LNG supplies fell.

The British day-ahead gas price < TRGBNBPD1> rose 29.50 pence to 260 p/therm by 1031 GMT.

The Dutch equivalent day-ahead contract < TRNLTTFD1> was up 6.37 euros at 107.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 12.50 euros to 108 euros/MWh.

Britain on Monday ordered its ports to block any vessels that are Russian-flagged or believed to be registered, owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, meaning Russian LNG cargos are now unlikely to be able to dock in the country.

Supply from Britain's LNG terminals was forecast at 71 million cubic metres/day (mcm/d) on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, down 16 mcm from the previous day.

"LNG sendout might adjust lower further due to latest sanctions that Russian flagged, controlled, owned or charted cargo are banned by the UK," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Although energy supplies have so far largely avoided sanctions placed on Russia relating to its invasion of Ukraine, and piped flows of Russian gas have remained stable, traders said there are still concerns over possible disruptions which is elevating prices.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine, a major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, via the Velke Kapusany border point, were expected at their highest level so far in 2022, at 880,636 megawatt hour (MWh) on Tuesday.

A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Analysts at Engie EnergyScan said the market is "torn between the continuation of Russian gas exports and the tightening of sanctions which suggests that at some point these exports could be disturbed."

The European Union benchmark carbon price CFI2Zc1 was down 2.95 euros at 79.20 euros a tonne.

Oil tops $100, gas, grains, metals spike as Russia invades Ukraine

FACTBOX-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?

EXPLAINER-Why Russia drives European gas prices

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.