EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norwegian outages, lower wind output

LONDON, March 18 - Dutch and British wholesale prompt gas prices rose on Monday morning, supported by Norwegian gas outages and forecasts of lower wind output.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 1.27 euros to 28.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0909 GMT, while the May contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 1.18 euros higher at 28.49 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBBD1 rose by 3.25 pence to 69.00 pence per therm, its highest level since March 5.

A power outage has impacted gas fields which deliver into the FLAGS pipeline, which transports gas from the North Sea and Norwegian continental shelf to the St. Fergus terminal, with flows down 10 million cubic metres (mcm)at 2 mcm/day and they are expected to remain low until at least March 21, according to LSEG data.

A maintenance outage at Shell's St. Fergus gas plant is scheduled to start today, resulting in 10-15 mcm lower supply.

An outage at Norway's Aasta Hansteen field has also started today and will continue to tomorrow with a loss of 7.5 mcm/day of supply. Any extension to these outages will be bullish, said LSEG gas analyst Ulrich Weber. NSEA/AM

Lower wind generation in north-west Europe is also expected over the coming days which could increase gas-for-power demand.

"Wind and solar generation in Germany is expected to drop to 17,898 MW on average today, compared to 32,565 MW on Friday; a minimum of 12,942 MW on average is expected on Wednesday before a rebound from Thursday," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 2.33 euros to 61.72 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

