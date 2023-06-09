EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norwegian outages, lower forecast wind

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Wholesale British and Dutch gas prices mostly rose on Friday morning as Norwegian gas outages were extended and lower wind output is forecast for the coming week.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 1.15 euro higher at 27.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0800 GMT, while the July price TRNLTTFMc1 was up 1.30 euro at 28.30 euros/MWh, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The British weekend price TRGBNBPWE was 2.75 pence higher at 67.50 pence per therm.

There are several outages at Norwegian gas fields and have been extended. NSEA/AM

"This will keep the supply side for the UK tight as it reduces the amount of gas we expected coming through Langeled next week," said Refinitiv gas analyst Ulrich Weber.

Lower wind output in the coming week in Britain and north-west Europe could increase demand for gas from power plants.

"We continue to believe that spot gas fundamentals do not justify a trend reversal (prices rising above the 20-day average of 27.46 euros/MWh)," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

"But the downside potential is limited as well because the coal switching minimum is providing strong support," they added.

In north-west Europe, the return of the Montoir liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal next week could raise LNG send-out.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 inched up by 0.37 euro to 84.36 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Nina Chestney)

