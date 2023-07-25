EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norway outage worries, low LNG arrivals

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning on concerns over more possible outages at major Norwegian gas infrastructure and low numbers of scheduled arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The benchmark front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 1.80 euros to 30.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0917 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 rose by 1.10 euros/MWh. The equivalent British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 4.75 pence higher at 76.75 pence per therm.

The British August TRGBNBPMc1 gas price rose by 1.85 p to 77.50 p/therm.

“The August contract still has some level of fear in relation to potential issues with possible Norwegian outages with little LNG flowing towards Europe (none to the UK) in support for the coming weeks,” consultancy Auxilione said in a daily research note.

Currently there are no LNG tankers scheduled to arrive at British ports, with six tankers scheduled to arrive at Belgium or the Netherlands before the end of the month.

Analysts at Refinitiv said total Norwegian exports on Tuesday were similar to Monday’s exports at 338 million cubic metres/day.

Maintenance at the Dvalin gas field has been extended to July 28, while maintenance is also scheduled at other sites such as the Troll field and Kollsnes processing plant in August.

British gas prices were also buoyed by lower nuclear power generation.

“One bullish fundamental factor is the current low level of UK nuclear generation, with a combination of planned and unplanned outages seeing production fall to 2.7 GW yesterday. It has not been lower since February,” said Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan.

Six of Britain’s reactors - representing some 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of capacity - are currently offline for scheduled or unplanned maintenance.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.69 euro to 91.80 euros a tonne.

Russian gas volumes to Europe https://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

