EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on lower LNG send-out, outages

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Wholesale Dutch and British natural gas prices rose on Monday morning on lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out, maintenance outages and after Saudi Arabia said it would make a deep cut to its oil output in July.

The Dutch gas front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 2.52 euros to 25.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0941 GMT, while the August price TRNLTTFMc2 was 1.72 euros higher at 27.20 euros/MWh.

In the British market, the July price TRGBNBPMN3 was up 1.75 pence at 57.00 pence per therm, and the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 rose by 5.75 pence to 62.25 p/therm.

There are lower LNG send-outs and a looser cargo delivery schedule in June, said Refinitiv gas analyst Tomasz Marcin Kowalski. LNG/TKUK

The total north-west Europe LNG sendout is expected to be at 1821 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) down 394 GWh/d from last Friday, Refintiv Elexon data showed.

France's Montoir LNG terminal is shut until June 10 for maintenance work.

There are several outages large Norwegian gas fields until the middle of this month for maintenance work, while flows through the Turkstream gas pipeline, which transports gas from Russia through the Black Sea to Turkey, are suspended until June 12, also due to maintenance work. NSEA/AM

Analysts at Engie EnergyScan said there could also be some technical buying as any rebound in coal prices could lend support to gas prices.

"With the coal switching minimum level rising to 24.03 euros/MWh on Friday, TTF July 2023 prices had good reason to increase. They are rising again this morning, trying to break the resistance of the 5-day average," they said.

Meanwhile, in the oil market, Saudi Arabia said it will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.

Saudi's energy ministry said the country's output would drop to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 inched up by 0.96 euro to 79.95 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

