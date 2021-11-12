EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on low flows from Russia, cooler temperatures

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning as flows from Russia to Germany through the Yamal pipeline remained low and cooler temperature forecasts signalled an increase in demand.

The British contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 5.5 pence at 1.795 pounds per therm by 1037 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 2.2 pence at 1.80 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose 0.70 euros to 75.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland, remained around similar levels as Thursday and half what they were on Wednesday.

"The volumes via Mallnow (Yamal's entry point to Germany) are lower than expected and not sufficient to provide necessary supply to NW Europe before the looming winter season and colder temperatures," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were around 7,858,075 kilowatt hours an hour on Friday morning.

Russia on Friday moved to reassure Europe after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he could halt Russian gas flows through his country to Europe in a dispute with the European Union.

The Kremlin said Russia was a reliable exporter that fulfilled its obligations and it had not been consulted by Lukashenko on the cut threat.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.11 euros at 63.59 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Aditya Soni)

