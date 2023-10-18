EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on fears of escalation of Middle East tensions

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning on concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict will spread after hundreds of people were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital.

The Dutch November gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 2.05 euros to 50.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0947 GMT, while the December contract TRNLTTFMc2 was up 1.70 euros at 54.60 euros/MWh, according to LSEG data.

In the British market, the November contract TRGBNBPMX3 was up 2.11 pence at 124.15 pence per therm.

Both markets opened lower on Wednesday but concerns over the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalating in the Middle East could have prompted buying, a gas trader said.

Oil prices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region. O/R

Added to that, there are concerns about the security of energy infrastructure in Europe.

Sweden's civil defence minister said on Tuesday that a Baltic Sea telecom cable connecting Sweden and Estonia was damaged at roughly the same time as a Finnish-Estonian pipeline and cable were earlier this month.

Finnish investigators also said they had identified vessels operating in the area where the damage to the pipeline and cable occurred on Oct. 8, naming two of them, a Russian-flagged ship and a Chinese-owned vessel.

In Britain, gas-for-power demand is expected to rise over the next few days as wind power output weakens.

However, there is a ramp up of Norwegian supply which could ease concerns over ongoing outages at Norwegian gas facilities, LSEG gas analyst Ulrich Weber said.

Also on the bearish side, an Australian union alliance on Wednesday agreed to endorse deals on pay and conditions at Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia, ending an impasse that had led workers to threaten renewed strikes this week.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 inched up by 0.05 euro to 82.60 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

