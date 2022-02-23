EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on escalation of Russia-Ukrain conflict, NS2 halt

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Wednesday on the escalation of the Russia-Ukrain conflict and after Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

The British gas contract for next-day delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose by 6.50 pence to 196.00 pence per therm by 1015 GMT, while the contract for March delivery TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 13.50 pence to 200.00 pence/therm.

The Dutch contract at the TTF hub for March TRNLTTFMc1 was up 4.10 euros at 83.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while the next-day contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 3.10 euros at 83.40 euros/MWh.

"The bullish sentiments around the geopolitical situation and stop of Nord Stream2 should continue supporting gas prices also today," Refinitiv analysts said.

A change in weather forecasts towards notably colder weather with temperatures below normal into the beginning of March should also provide bullish support, they added.

Former Russian Prime Minister Medvedev said in a tweet on Tuesday that Europe could expect to pay prices of around 2,000 euros per 1,000 cubic metres (around €190 per MWh).

"With very little hope of having additional Russian gas volumes, the European gas balance will continue to need to limit gas demand in the power generation sector - to maintain gas prices above coal switching levels- for sure, but also to replace gas with oil products wherever possible," analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said.

"The bad news is that the Ukrainian crisis also leads this gasoil range to move upwards," they said.

However traders said that market fundamentals at the moment remain solid as mild weather has helped gas storage remain at a better than expected level and there has been a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) form the United States.

"The fact that we have circa 40 LNG vessels headed to Europe from the U.S. alone is assurance enough," a gas trader said.

In the European Union carbon market, the benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 2.98 euros to 92.75 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)

