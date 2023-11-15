EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on drop in wind power, temperatures

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices rose on Wednesday morning as cold weather and low wind power output lifted demand, while technical support and first withdrawals of gas from storage provided a floor for prices further out.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 jumped 10 pence to 109.00 p/therm by 0932 GMT, and the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD gained 9.50 pence to 110 p/therm, according to LSEG data.

British gas for power demand will rise by 31 million cubic metres (mcm) per day to 76 mcm/day on Thursday, due to a drop in wind power generation, LSEG analyst Ulrich Weber said.

Peak wind power generation in Britain was forecast at 12.8 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, falling to 5.6 GW on Thursday, out of a total metered capacity of around 23 GW, Elexon data showed.

With temperatures set to drop below normal until Friday, demand for heating in Britain and in continental Europe will also increase, Weber said.

Another forecast drop in temperatures from early next week should be limited to the 10-15 day time frame, however, suggesting a low risk of cold expansion in late November, LSEG meteorologist Marcin Gorski said.

The Dutch December contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up by 1.05 euros at 48.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and the January contract TRNLTTFMc2 gained 0.70 euros to 50.20 euros/MWh, according to LSEG data.

"I think the market is taking a risk/reward view," a trader said, suggesting that 45 euros marked a floor for prices based on the cost of fuel switching.

The market was past the risk of prompt prices crashing due to full European storages, with withdrawals now starting, the trader added.

Europe's gas storage sites were now 99.42% full, down from a high of 99.63% seen earlier this month, the latest Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.73 euro to 79.36 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Susanna Twidale)

