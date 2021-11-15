EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on cooler weather, Russian gas transit auctions

Updates prices, adds auction results

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices rose on Monday afternoon on cooler weather and after monthly auction results showed Gazprom had not booked any additional gas transit capacity to Europe for December.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 15.25 pence at 1.94 pounds per therm by 1421 GMT.

The contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKDwas up 21.4 pence at 1.97 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose 3.75 euros to 78.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and the next day contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 3.8 euros at 78.50 euros per MWh.

"Temperatures across the UK and Europe are forecast to be colder than normal over next two weeks and that is being priced in," a gas trader said.

Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM opted not to book additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine, or via the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, auction results on Monday showed, sending prices higher.

"Unless they book at daily auction there is a risk for less Russian gas to come to Northwest Europe," said Refinitiv gas analyst Marina Tsygankova.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland, rose on Monday above their weekend levels.

Russia has no plans to direct natural gas flows away from Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday responding to threats made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last week to cut transit to Europe amid a migrant crisis on its western borders.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.63 euros at 64.87 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

