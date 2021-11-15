EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on cooler weather; eyes on Russia

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning on cooler weather and as the market players await transit capacity auctions on Monday that could indicate Russian supply to Europe for the next months.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 13.25 pence at 1.92 pounds per therm by 1009 GMT.

The contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD rose 15.9 pence to 1.923 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose 3.53 euros to 78.53 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and the next day contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 3.48 euros at 78.18 euros per MWh.

"Temperatures across the UK and Europe are forecast to be colder than normal over next two weeks and that is being priced in," another gas trader said.

Anther trader said market liquidity was low ahead of gas transit auctions later today.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland, rose on Monday above their weekend levels.

"Russian supply dynamics and the results of the capacity auction for December expected today might once again provide a direction to the volatile European gas prices this week," Refinitiv analysts said.

"Given the outcome of the previous auctions and the fact that recently Gazprom has been booking some capacities for a short-term delivery, we might see TTF and NBP gas prices soaring again today on a strong bullish sentiment related to Russian supply," they added.

Russia has no plans to direct natural gas flows away from Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday responding to threats made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last week to cut transit to Europe amid a migrant crisis on its western borders.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.47 euros at 64.74 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

