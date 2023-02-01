EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on cold weather forecast

Updates prices

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose by the close of trading on Wednesday on colder weather forecasts for next week and Norwegian outages, reversing a downtrend it recorded earlier in the day.

The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 1.60 euros to 58.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by market close at 1700 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Dutch front-month price is around 60% lower than it was on Dec. 1 and is down around 26% year-to-date.

The British March contract TRGBNBPMH3 went up by 5.5 pence to 151.50 pence per therm, while the April contract TRGBNBPMJ3 was up 5.80 pence at 153.00 pence per therm.

In Europe, average temperatures are expected to dip between 0.5 and 3 degrees Celsius below normal levels next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"The cold episode is not expected to last more than a week at this stage, with temperatures expected to move back close to seasonal norms amid windier conditions by mid-February," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

Strong LNG arrivals to Britain and solid European stocks in line with historical highs of just below 73% are expected to support market confidence, added analysts at Refinitiv.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 2.6 euros to 95.60 euros a tonne.

How much of Europe’s gas storage is filled https://tmsnrt.rs/3JPbVvW

Russian gas volumes to Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

British and Dutch gas priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3WLENLe

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.