EUROPE GAS-Prices rise as maintenance curbs Norwegian supply

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as maintenance at some major Norwegian gas infrastructure sites curbed supply.

The front-month Dutch contract TFMBMU3 edged up by 0.25 euro to 28.62 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0912 GMT ICE data showed.

The Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract rose by 0.90 euros to 27.60 euros/MWh, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The equivalent British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 2.35 pence higher at 68.90 pence per therm, Refinitiv data showed.

Prices were extending gains made yesterday due to weaker Norwegian exports, analysts said.

"The larger volume impact of the maintenance at the giant Troll field … lent support," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a daily research note.

Analysts at Refinitiv said the maintenance at the Troll field and Kollsnes gas processing plant had removed around 20 million cubic metres/day (mcm/d) of export on Tuesday.

"Total Norwegian export nominations are down by 23mcm/d at 315mcm/d," said Refinitiv analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv.

The British gas market was undersupplied with demand forecast at 156.1 mcm/d and supply forecast at 148.6 mcm/d, National Gas company data showed.

Gas supply from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, a slightly higher volume than on Monday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.21 euro to 86.46 euros a tonne.

