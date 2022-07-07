EUROPE GAS-Prices rise ahead of NS1 outage, lower wind output

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning as lower forecast wind output and concerns over Nord Stream 1 maintenance ending on time lent support.

The Dutch benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 3.00 euros to 177.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0822 GMT, while the winter contract TRNLTTFSc1 was up 4.35 euros at 178.35 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 jumped by 45 pence to 220 pence per therm, while the winter contract TRGBNBPSH3 rose by 60 pence to 440 p/therm.

An upcoming heatwave, the planned shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a drop in German wind power generation next week and weak nuclear generation in France should support gas prices, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

"Europe gas demand for power generation remains particularly high for this time of year and even jumped 13% higher year-on-year in June," they added.

Temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to rise significantly over the weekend and next week but wind speeds are expected to fall which should prompt more demand for gas from power plants.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo annual maintenance from July 11-21, when flows will drop to zero, but there are concerns that it will not resume operations on time.

"There is still persistent uncertainty around Russian supply via Nord Stream pipeline resuming on July 21 after maintenance. This will severely deplete Europe’s ability to replenish storages to mandated targets ahead of winter," Refinitiv gas analysts said.

Flows from Norway and Russia were stable, with eastward flows resuming via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany.

Meanwhile, Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country's far east, will be put under Moscow's jurisdiction, just like the neighbouring project, Sakhalin-2.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.47 euro to 83.69 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

