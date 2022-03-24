EUROPE GAS-Prices rise after Russia requires gas payment in roubles

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices extended gains on Thursday morning on concerns that Russia's President Putin's move to seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries would exacerbate the region's energy crunch.

The British gas price for day-ahead delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose by 24 pence to 270 pence per therm by 0954 GMT, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 10.5 pence at 262.5 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 5 euros to 118 euro per megawatt/hour (MWh) and the contract for May delivery TRNLTTFMc2 rose 9.95 euros to 118.20 euros/MWh.

Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday but it remains unclear whether Russia has the power to unilaterally change existing contracts agreed upon in euros.

"If that happens then no one will have a job the following day probably," a European gas trader said.

German utility industry association BDEW on Thursday said the government should announce an early warning alert on an existing national emergency gas supply plan to bear account of the Russian demand for rouble payments, which can throw supply chains into disarray.

A gas trader said that prices will need to remain above the March average as we get closer to April to ensure getting gas and filling storage.

"We're starting to head there and will stay there to keep getting Russian gas," he said, expecting prices to be around the 120-130 euros/MWh level.

On the supply side, Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea rose slightly on Thursday, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland.

In the UK, market fundamentals are expected to stay soft with warm weather expected through next week lowering demand for heating, strong UK domestic output, recovery of Norwegian import and robust LNG sendout forecast. Refinitiv analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.35 euro to 76.33 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nina Chestney)

