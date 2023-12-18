EUROPE GAS-Prices rebound as geopolitical risk raises supply concerns

Updates to show prices rebound

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rebounded on Monday afternoon after BP BP.L said it has temporarily paused all transit through the Red Sea, raising concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade and forcing leading global freight firms to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was up by 1.40 euros at 34.55 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh)by 1306 GMT, LSEG data showed, having traded down earlier in the morning.

The March contract TRNLTTFMc3 rose by 1.25 euro to 35.25 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

In the British market, the January contract TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 5.30 pence to 88.30 pence per therm, LSEG data showed.

"The geopolitical risk will likely add something to prices," said Jake Horslen, senior LNG analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

A European gas trader said that the rebound is driven by concerns that if others start to follow rerouting vessels then a supply issue could arise due to longer transit times.

Europe’s gas storage is still at high levels at 88.84% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 increased by 2.14 euro to 68.49 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susanna Twidale)

