EUROPE GAS-Prices pare back previous day's gains

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices declined on Thursday morning, after hitting their highest intraday levels since March the day before, on profit taking and increased Norwegian flows.

The front-month Dutch gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 2.00 euros at 202.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0826 GMT, while the contract for September delivery TRNLTTFMc2 was 2.76 euros lower at 203.40 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 fell by 25.00 pence to 330.00 pence per therm while the contract for August delivery TRGBNBPMc1 was 5.50 pence lower at 362.50 p/therm.

Prices rallied on Wednesday after Russia further reduced gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 fell to a fifth of the pipeline's capacity, in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter.

"There is some profit taking after yesterday but prices are still volatile," a trader said.

In Britain, flows have increased through the Langeled pipeline from Norway and domestic production is higher than the day before, creating oversupply.

Temperatures in Britain and northwest Europe are also forecast to increase over the next few days. However, wind power output is expected to remain below the seasonal norm, which could increase gas demand from power plants.

Meanwhile, Britain's Centrica said it is physically possible for its Rough gas storage site off England's east coast to be open this winter.

The site, which closed in 2018, previously provided about 70% of Britain’s gas storage capacity.

Russia's Gazprom and Siemens Energy remain at odds over a turbine delay for Nord Stream 1.

A senior manager at Gazprom said the company was still awaiting the return of a Siemens Energy turbine, while Siemens Energy said it was up to Gazprom to supply the required customs papers for the return of the turbine after servicing in Canada.

"Spot prices remain prone to high volatility on continued Russian supply uncertainty," said Kasia Piaskowska, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.84 euro at 76.98 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

