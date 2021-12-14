EUROPE GAS-Prices on upward trend on supply concerns, low stocks

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday after hitting two-month highs during the previous session's trade, as concerns over low Russian supply and weak stock levels provided support.

The British gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 8 pence at 3.00 pounds per therm by 1020 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 gained 5.2 pence to 2.98 pounds per therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract on the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up by 2.4 euros at 118.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), close to record highs.

The European benchmark front-month TTF contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 2.45 euros at 118.45 euros/MWh.

The British front-month gas contract was up 7.6 pence at 3.03 pounds/therm.

Fundamentals are bullish as cold weather is forecast, European stocks are low and Russian supply concerns are driving the market, a European gas trader said.

Europe entered the winter season with gas storages at 10-year lows, with levels falling fast in recent weeks and no step-up in Russian deliveries via existing routes.

On Monday, Germany's new foreign minister said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was not ready for certification.

Analysts at Engie's Energy Scan said that the competition between Europe and Asia was the main factor driving prices higher.

"The strong rise in Asia JKM prices suggests Asian buyers are currently not ready to give up marginal LNG cargoes to their European counterparts and that they will compete to keep their LNG supply."

The European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 was down 1.85 euros at 80.54 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

