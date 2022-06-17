EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly rise on sustained Russian supply cuts

June 17 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices mostly rose on Friday morning as Russian deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained curtailed.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 jumped by 60 pence to 150 pence per therm by 0851 GMT.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 13.40 euros at 130 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 13.90 euros at 133.15 euros/MWh.

However, both contracts were still off three-month highs seen in intra-day trading on Thursday, before dropping on some profit-taking, analysts said.

"Volatility should remain high as everyone holds their breath and awaits what will happen to the gas flows during the coming weeks," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

Russian gas supplier Gazprom GAZP.MM this week cut previously steady flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline through the Baltic Sea into Germany to around 40% of capacity, citing issues with Siemens made equipment at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg.

Since then, several European companies have reported lower gas supplies, with Italy’s Eni ENI.MI confirming a third day of curbed deliveries on Friday.

Additionally, an extended outage at U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal Freeport LNG is clouding future European supplies.

"Although the reduction of the Russian imports on the current balance is limited, any prolonged cuts could threaten European plans to comfortably replenish its gas storages before the next winter," Refinitiv analysts said in a weekly note.

Gazprom is also sending a "troubling signal" through its lack of clarity over the length of reduced Nord Stream 1 flows and its decision to reduce supplies to Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV instead of redirecting the flows via alternative routes, they added.

EU gas storages were last seen 52.45% full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Meanwhile, the British within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD plunged by 120 pence to 85 pence per therm.

The UK system was 11.4 million cubic metres over-supplied on Friday morning, according to National Grid data.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 eased by 0.01 euros to 82.99 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in OSLO; editing by Nina Chestney)

