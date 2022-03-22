EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly rise in volatile market

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices mostly rose on Tuesday morning in a volatile market, with expectations of strong demand for gas from power generators driving up prices in Britain and forecasts for colder temperatures pushing prices higher in Europe.

The British gas price for day-ahead delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose 10 pence to 219 pence per therm by 0908 GMT, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 12.50 p at 220.50 p/therm.

British peak wind power generation was forecast at 4.8 gigawatts on Tuesday, falling to 3 GW for Wednesday, compared with total installed metered capacity of almost 20GW, Elexon data showed.

In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead gas contract TRNLTTFD1 edged up 0.60 euro to 93.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

“The cold snap expected next week (in Europe) may lift residential consumption and provide a bullish signal to the prompt (prices),” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 edged up 1.25 euros at 96.25 euros/MWh.

The contract regained some lost ground after falling to its lowest level since Feb. 28 on Monday.

Traders said a risk premium - built into the market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - has begun ebbing away, with fears over supply disruption waning as gas flows from Russia remain steady.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall on Tuesday morning, with flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline rising after falling earlier in the day.

Flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 across the Baltic Sea were at 64,501,098 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday, up from 58,658,878 kWh/h in the early hours of the morning, data from the pipeline operator showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.45 euro to 78.84 euros a tonne.

FACTBOX-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?

EXPLAINER-Why Russia drives European gas prices

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.