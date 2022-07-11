EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly edge higher as Nord Stream pipeline begins maintenance

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices mostly edged higher on Monday as planned maintenance cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany while British prices rose on strong demand from gas-fired power plants.

The Dutch benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 4.65 euros at 174.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the contract for day-ahead delivery TRNLTTFD1 was up by 0.75 euros to 170.75 euros/MWh by 0927 GMT.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline started annual maintenance on Monday, which will last until July 21. Flows through the pipeline plunged on Monday morning to just a fraction of previous levels.

There are concerns the maintenance will not end on time, with Italian and Germany governments warning it could be used a pretext by Moscow to keep sending less gas to Europe.

Moscow had already cut flows through the pipeline to just 40% of capacity saying supply reductions were necessary because of the delayed return of equipment that had been sent for repair, and which was held up in Canada due to sanctions.

Canada on Saturday said it was issuing a "time-limited and revocable permit" to allow the equipment to be sent to Germany.

"Persistent uncertainty around Russian supply via the Nord Stream pipeline... will continue to see some risk premiums in prices despite the recent positive announcements," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

"Until the turbines are back in Russia some caution should be exercised," the analysts said.

In Britain, prices were up on strong gas-for-power demand as higher than usual temperatures gripped the country and wind speeds dropped, curbing wind power output.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 30 pence to 205 pence per therm, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up by 43 pence at 208 p/therm.

Wind farms were producing just 3.3% of the country’s electricity on Monday morning with gas-fired power plants producing the largest share at around 47.6%, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 1.43 euro to 84.21 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

