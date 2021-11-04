EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly edge higher amid Russian gas uncertainty

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices edged higher on Thursday on the back of ongoing uncertainty about Russian gas supplies and expectations of cooler temperatures.

The day-ahead within-day gas price TRGBNBPWKD had climbed 5 pence to 1.93 pounds per therm by 1056 GMT.

The Dutch weekend gas TRNLTTFWE contract was up 6.9 euros at 79.15 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Traders said the market was watching for any increase in supplies from Russia to Germany as gas flows in the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which runs through Poland, have been going in the opposite direction since Saturday.

Entry renominations - or requests to transport gas into Germany in the pipeline - rose from zero on Thursday morning to 6,948,767 kilowatt hours/hour, data from its German operator showed. Physical flows remained zero, however.

Traders said the market was unlikely to react strongly unless there was evidence of any flows into Germany.

The market will be watching Russian President Vladimir Putin closely next week to see if he delivers on a promise to lift exports to Europe from Nov. 8, once Russian domestic storage is replenished, analysts at Refinitiv said.

The Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1, a European benchmark, was up 1.02 euros at 77.72 euros per MWh.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 4 cents at 59.86 euros a tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was up 45 pence at 54.35 pounds/tonne.

ICE on Wednesday published an auction calendar for 2022 showing Britain will auction 80.5 million carbon permits next year.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Clarke)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.