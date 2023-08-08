EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly down on healthy supply, lower demand

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were mostly down early on Tuesday as demand remained low on ample supply and strong inventories and as heavy rains that had boosted the hydropower outlook in Norway and Sweden subsided.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 0.45 euro to 30.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0922 GMT, Refinitiv data showed.

The Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract fell by 0.85 euros to 28.70 euros/MWh.

The equivalent British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was almost unchanged, rising only 0.10 pence to 71.50 pence per therm, while the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was down 1.90 pence at 70.00 p/therm.

Heavy rainfall drenched Sweden, Norway and Denmark on Monday causing a train to derail and roads to flood in what officials in and Norway warned could become the most extreme wet weather system to hit the region in decades.

Power prices plunged across the region, which relies heavily on hydropower for electricity, as reservoirs were seen filling more rapidly than normal.

"We have less drivers up today, now that the storm is about to end ... and due to strong supply situation and lower consumption," a European gas trader said.

Refinitiv analyst Ulrich Weber said that fundamentals appear pretty stable on the Northwest Europe balance over the coming two weeks.

"Consumption is seasonally low and Norwegian supply is steady. Weaknesses, hence price-support, evolve around low LNG sendout and vessel arrivals, and gas for power increasing during the next couple of days as stormy weather subsides," he added.

Temperatures are rising quickly over the coming days and will stay above normal. In Britain, temperatures are set to rise by between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

"The gas for power demand forecast for the UK shows variability as usual in response to strong fluctuations in wind power generation. The next two days are relatively high gas for power demand," Weber said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.74 euro to 83.42 euros a tonne.

